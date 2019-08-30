Flying or sailing?

Sir, – The cost of travelling to the UK or the continent by ferry is prohibitive at present compared to the cost of flying. For me and my family (five people in total) it would cost approximately €450 to go by ferry with a car to the UK, and even €250 as foot passengers. I can get flights for a lot cheaper.

The Government needs to be proactive in encouraging more ferry companies to operate, as more competition means cheaper travel. And we need more routes to the continent.

Aside from Brexit, we need to bear in mind the benefits to the environment of travelling by ferry rather than flying. – Yours, etc,

DONOUGH McGUINNESS,

Bray,

Co Wicklow .