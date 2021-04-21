Sir, – Eugene Tannam is correct in supposing that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was thinking laterally when asking for a review of the age-related vaccine rollout (Letters, April 20th).

But was that thinking related to his inability to get sufficient coverage on Twitter? For politicians, flying kites is a recognised way of getting publicity in the media, and this time it was successful for Mr Donnelly.

Yes, Mr Tannam is correct, “at some point, the media will have to reflect on its own standards during this pandemic”. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN O’DONOGHUE,

Castledermot,

Co Kildare.