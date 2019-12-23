Flying hot drinks and litigation

Sir, – “Airlines liable for coffee spilled in the air, EU court rules” (Business, December 19th).

In view of the recent large settlements, mainly to children, for apparent scalds on flights, it would make sense to abandon this hot drinks service altogether but particularly if children are in the vicinity.

This would make life easier for the flight attendants and speed up the service for other, arguably more important beverages. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL FOLEY,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.