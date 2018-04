Sir, – The roundabout at Killiney Shopping Centre in Dublin is a joy to behold. First we had a sea of yellow daffodils, and now vibrant pink tulips are peeping through the yellow. It also looks like there may now be white narcissi about to pop out to add to the display. It puts a smile on my face as I pass it. My compliments to whoever is in charge of this “eye candy” roundabout . – Yours, etc,

ROSI O’SULLIVAN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.