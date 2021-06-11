Flights of fancy – renaming Dublin Airport

Sir, – Further to recent correspondence on renaming Dublin Airport, what about “Michael O’ Leary Airport”? – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Arriving in Dublin on a flight from London, I am obliged to show my passport to demonstrate that I am a British or Irish citizen and so eligible to travel without my passport.

Flann O’Brien Airport is your only man. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – Maurice Neill is correct in his suggestion that naming Dublin Airport after one of our great writers is the way to go (Letters, June 10th).

In fact it’s arguable that if it was to be named after a politician it would be more appropriate to name it after the one local politician who did more than most to protect its status as the gateway to Ireland and jealously guarded this status over the years: Ray Burke. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN McMAHON,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – No doubt suggestions will start flying in. – Yours, etc,

TOM

GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.