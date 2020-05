Sir, – Yesterday morning, when I was weeding the garden, two fledgling robins, with a total disregard for social distancing, came to within six inches of my spade. They were watched from a much safer distance by one of the anxious parents. As is so often the case, it is difficult to control the youngsters. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.