Flags and Cork supporters

Sir, – The Cork supporters are being told not to bring the Confederate flag to matches. What else should be discouraged? The US flag because of Hiroshima? The Japanese flag because of Pearl Harbor? All these flags have flown at Cork matches for years, and with nobody doing so to express political sympathies. Let’s just have a colourless society – that’s the end result of this kind of stuff. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS HEGARTY,

Carryduff,

Belfast.

Sir, – I fail to see the reason for all the controversy. After all it is the southern capital! – Yours, etc,

JOHN KANE,

Limerick.

Sir, – The call to ban the Confederate flag at Cork GAA games is no doubt well intended. Given the flag’s racist history, it would be best if supporters chose not to fly it. But that must be a decision for them, not something imposed by an authority.

If the GAA goes down the banning route, the next target is likely to be the red Che Guevara flags also flown by fans.

That’s the problem with banning things – one “good” ban often leads to a bad one. Better, I think, for GAA supporters themselves to persuade the Confederate flag-flyers to fold those banners up permanently. – Yours, etc,

DOMINIC CARROLL,

Ardfield,

Co Cork.