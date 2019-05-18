Fitzgerald, Boylan slip down poles

Sir, – Lack of proper support has caused severe slippage down the poles for Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald in the coastal area of Clontarf. Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan is also suffering, though not as severely.

I counted 17 Fitzgerald posters on or near the ground yesterday between the wooden bridge at Dollymount and Mount Prospect Avenue. It would be a pity if both candidates suffered in the polls as a result. The fault seems to lie in the ties, which are obviously not working because of the slimline shape of the new lighting roadside poles erected as part of the S2S cycleway. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD O’RIORDAN,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.