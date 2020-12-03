Fiscal Advisory Council is right

Sir, – Glenn Fitzpatrick writes that the Fiscal Advisory Council has revealed itself as a deeply ideological and outdated entity that is no longer fit for any purpose (Letters, December 2nd) .

The Fiscal Advisory Council came out in support of the Government’s exceptional Covid-driven expenditures. But it took issue with the commitment of billions of euro in expenditures which have nothing to do with Covid, which will be recurring costs and the financing of which has not been signposted by the Government except that they will be funded from yet more borrowing this year and next.

That seems to me to be both a fairly mild and an eminently sensible observation. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Mooncoin,

Co Kilkenny.