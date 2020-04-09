First with the Covid-cuts?

Sir, –Now that a week has passed since I lost my first battle with my new hair clippers, my wife has just informed me that my hair is “starting to look a bit more normal”.

This is on top of my neighbour giving himself an unintended haircut of which Keith Flint of The Prodigy would have been proud.

Before the inevitable post-Covid financial cuts commence, may I please beat David McWilliams in coining the phrase “Covid-cuts” for our brave new world of hair-dos. – Yours, etc,

Dr THEO RYAN,

Wicklow.