Sir, – Fintan O’Toole despises the term “people who get up early in the morning” (“Varadkar’s vacuous slogan reveals mean streak”, Opinion & Analysis, December 31st). Were we not all told that “early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise!” – Yours, etc,

HELEN NOONAN,

Dublin 6 .

Sir, – Does Fintan O’Toole not know that the people of the Dingle peninsula get up before they go to bed? – Yours, etc,

BILL CORR,

Cork.