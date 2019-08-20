Fine Gael’s ‘middle ground’

Sir, – Deirdre Duffy makes a stout defence of Fine Gael (“Irish voters like the politics of the middle ground”, Opinion & Analysis, August 16th), praising its centrist politics. The party apologist is somewhat mistaken in asserting: “Two referenda were passed unanimously, led by civil society movements with campaigns giving a voice to the centre”. Far from being “unanimous”, over one-third of those who voted opposed both the repeal of the Eighth Amendment on abortion rights (2018) and the same-sex marriage referendum changes (2015). Dismissing the preferences of 1.46 million voters is hardly a great launching pad for middle-ground politics. – Yours, etc,

GERALD FLYNN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.