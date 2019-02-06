Film about killing of James Bulger

A chara, – Fintan O’Toole considers the calls for Vincent Lambe’s film Detainment about the horrific killing of James Bulger to be withdrawn to be misdirected “moral opprobrium” (“James Bulger film a serious and moral piece of work”, Opinion & Analysis, February 5th).

However, the outrage of those calling for its withdrawal is directed not so much against the work itself but rather that Mr Lambe chose to make it without seeking the consent of James’s parents. Those who find this outrageous are as entitled to their opinion as Fintan O’Toole is to his that it is a fine movie. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.