Sir, – I am surprised at how many of your readers (Letters, May 26th) and columnists have been so affronted at the supposed inconsistencies between the lives of Connell and Marianne in Normal People and that of the average Irish young adult.

Surely it is worth remembering that Normal People is a novel whose narrative is that of fictional characters, and that its TV adaptation is a drama rather than a documentary? – Yours, etc,

KATE

DINNEEN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.