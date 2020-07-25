Fianna Fáil and the Occupied Territories Bill

Sir, – Fianna Fáil provided robust support for the Occupied Territories Bill both in the Seanad and subsequently in the Dáil, prior to the general election in February. The significance of that support for the Palestinian people was enormous.

However, it would have been better if Fianna Fáil had not raised the hopes of the Palestinian people when the Bill was being debated in both Houses of the Oireachtas, if the Taoiseach believed then, as he would now appear to believe, according to the report in The Irish Times of July 22nd, that the Bill would be in breach of EU law.

Regrettably, the Palestinian have been dealt a cruel disservice at a time when they have never been in greater need of international solidarity. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN LISTON,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.