Fianna Fáil and expert advice

A chara, – I was startled and amused by the headline “Fianna FÃ¡áil proposes hiring external consultants to control health budget” (News, September 10th). Could the Soldiers of Destiny be sending for the dreaded troika again? I certainly hope not. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Ballymoney,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – I note that Fianna Fáil proposes hiring external consultants to control the health budget if it is in government after the next election! That is one way of delegating responsibilty. What will their new minister for health be doing whenever that comes to pass?

Ah well, it’s only taxpayers’ money after all! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Micheál Martin couldn’t open a window without setting up a focus group first. – Yours, etc,

ANNE BROPHY,

Dublin 3.