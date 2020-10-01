FG and class politics

Sir, – Was it not Fine Gael that launched a “welfare cheats” campaign spearheaded by then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2017 and which led to the secretary general of the Department of Social Protection to say at an an Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee meeting that the wording of the high-profile campaign was a “mistake”? Perhaps Regina Doherty might have a closer look at the record of her party in power this past decade before she says Fine Gael does not target the “welfare class” (Letters. September 30th). – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – How generous of The Irish Times to allow the publicity-hungry constituency parachutist Regina Doherty 10 paragraphs to polish her profile as an ordinary working-class woman. At considerable expense we provide Senator Doherty with a magnificent platform in Seanad Éireann to voice her views and defend her political decisions. She should not need The Irish Times to reach the voters of Fingal. – Yours, etc,

Dr MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.