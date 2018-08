A chara, – Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary proclaims (“Almost a million waiting for medical procedures,” News, August 7th) “never before have we seen a situation whereby people have been failed so badly by a Government”. But then how is it credible that Fianna Fáil continue to support this Government? – Is mise,

JASON POWER,

Dartry, Dublin 6.