FF and SDLP – a ‘formal link-up’

Sir, – It was with great joy that I read of Fianna Fáil’s intention to merge with the only full section of the Socialist International in the UK (“Fianna Fáil and SDLP on course for closer links”, News, January 2nd).

For many years the Socialist International has lacked devoted revolutionary leaders of the calibre of Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky. How it stirs the soul to picture Comrade Martin addressing revolutionary youth in Germany, Comrade Calleary advising an underground opposition in Hungary, Comrade Cowen standing in solidarity with striking miners in South Africa!

A spectre is haunting not just Europe, but the entire exploitative capitalist and imperialist system – the spectre of Fianna Fáil.

The future is in safe hands. – Yours, etc,

MIKEY DEASY,

Farranree,

Cork.