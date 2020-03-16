Feminism, work and home

Sir, – While I agreed with most of the points made by Maria Steen in “Feminist ‘sisterhood’ still has no room for those who choose domesticity” (Opinion & Analysis, March 14th), there is one missing element in how our society values the roles traditionally carried out by women.

How we value contributions to our society is generally expressed in financial remuneration.

Roles traditionally carried out by women are often at the lower end of the remuneration spectrum, with some at the extreme end of zero, such as full-time parenting.

Until a fairer distribution of financial rewards across our society is achieved, value attributed to roles that speak to women’s “preferences and inclinations” will remain tokenistic. – Yours, etc,

ELIZABETH

MURPHY,

Dunboyne,

Co Meath.