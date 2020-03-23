Feminism and choosing domesticity

Sir, – I am grateful to the 28 “activists and educators” and “teachers of feminist theory and practitioners of feminist research” who recently responded (Letters, March 19th) to my piece on feminism (“Feminist ‘sisterhood’ still has no room for those who choose domesticity”, Opinion & Analysis, March 14th).

In doing so, they helped to prove my point: that stay-at-home mothers, Catholics and those who do not subscribe to their political worldview are not welcome in their gang.

Even those of us who do not have the “advantage” of their “immersion” in feminist theory can spot a reply that fails to address the issue: how feminism treats ordinary women who want to care for their own children at home.

Though they refer extensively to feminist writing, not once do they suggest any policy to help mothers reduce their hours of paid employment, if that is what they wish.

They are, however, right about one thing: feminism is indeed in urgent need of thinkers. – Yours, etc,

MARIA STEEN,

Dublin 2.