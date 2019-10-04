Female busts in the Long Room

Sir, Further to “Trinity College seeks female nominees to join collection of 40 male busts” (News, October 2nd), I propose:

1. Elizabeth I, the founder of the College in 1592. She was a distinguished scholar in her own right in Latin, French and Italian.

2. Mary Elmes, a scholar and a First in French and Spanish, 1928-1932. She is sometimes known as the Irish Oskar Schindler and a bridge has just been named after her in Cork.

These busts will remind the world of international scholarship of Trinity’s long record of distinction in modern languages and perhaps will also encourage those electing the Provost in 2021 to take note of the distinguished women academics at present in our midst. – Yours, etc,

GERALD MORGAN, FTCD,

Dublin 2.