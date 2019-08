Sir, – When Paul Williams (Letters, August 14th) asks why Dublin Bus is holding a female recruitment day I can only presume he is ignorant of the fact that women make up less than 3 per cent of drivers. To answer his question of when there will be a male recruitment day, perhaps this will happen once men make up less than 50 per cent of drivers. I hope he lives long enough to see this happen. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown, Dublin 14.