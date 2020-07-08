Feeling short-changed over NCT

Sir, – My car’s NCT certificate expired on February 29th.

Due to booking congestion, I didn’t get an appointment until mid-March but the test centres closed before the appointed date. For obvious reasons, the car was not used until mid-June. When lockdown restrictions were lifted, I applied for another test date and was given July 2nd.

The car passed the test but the new NCT cert expires on February 28th, 2021.

That’s a full year’s fee for an eight-month certificate. – Yours, etc,

B MURPHY,

Dublin 6W.