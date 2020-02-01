February at last

Sir, – Thirty days has September, April, June and November, But January? Oh it goes on forever. Fifty days? I can’t quite remember. But now there is hope, rising from the embers. A fresh month, February, a time for new adventures. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH O’BRIEN,

Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

A chara, – St Bridgid’s Day today! Lá le Bríde, celebrated for centuries in Ireland! Longer and warmer days for all of us to enjoy. Our beautiful countryside awakens, calling farmers and gardeners into action. The great outdoors calls, nature is blossoming, our hills and parks are alive with walkers. Let’s enjoy every lovely springtime moment, exploring as we enjoy our beautiful and wonderful Island, our earthly home. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.

A chara, – Today we should recognise that Saint Brigid will always be a member of the community of saints while Brexit miracles have yet to appear. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.