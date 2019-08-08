Sir, – Regarding An Bord Pleanála’s report on housing permissions granted under the “fast-track” planning system (“Fast-track system favours student blocks”, News, August 3rd), could I recommend that permissions for student housing should include a condition whereby it is demonstrated that all developments can be readily converted into planning compliant family apartments in anticipation of future market changes?

By compliant I mean this to include the design of the structure, fire safety provisions, building services and open spaces. – Yours, etc,

PETER

TWAMLEY, FRIAI

Terenure,

Dublin 6.