Fast-track citizenship for frontline foreign workers

A chara, – Last September, Marlène Schiappa, the French junior interior minister in charge of citizenship, instructed the authorities in France to speed up the citizenship applications of essential workers who had “actively contributed” to the fight against Covid-19.

We in Ireland benefit enormously from the work of frontline medical and related workers from many different countries. I urge our politicians to offer a similar gesture to these wonderful people on whom we are very dependent. – Yours, etc,

FRANK MURPHY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.