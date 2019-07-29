Farming and the Mercosur trade deal

Sir, – The IFA has been responsible for much of the negativity surrounding the Mercosur deal in Ireland, but many of its claims are flawed.

First, it has made a number of misleading claims in a press release on their website which was published in a number of regional newspapers.

The actual terms of the deal involve a 7.5 per cent tariff for a quota of 99,000 tonnes of beef. Instead it uses figures from a self-described “highly theoretical” 2016 report from the European Joint Research Centre, which assumes a 25 per cent to 50 per cent tariff on unlimited beef imports. This has given rise to unsubstantiated claims about a “16 per cent price drop” and a cost to the Irish beef sector of “€500 million to €700 million”.

Second, it makes no reference to the size of the quota in relation to the size of the EU beef market – the quota would make up less than 3 per cent of the current market size.

Finally, there are legitimate concerns surrounding the impact on climate and safety standards, but these can be worked on, and we have yet to see the full extent of the checks and balances that are referenced in the agreement in principle.

The trade deal has the potential to diversify the EU economy and boost many other Irish exports.

Throwing the deal out of the window before its impact has been properly assessed could be disastrous. – Yours, etc,

EVAN

CARRON-KEE,

Killygordon,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – A major objection to the Mercosur agreement as it stands is that there is no reference to climate change or environmental standards and damage, and the effective transfer of some beef production from our efficient Irish beef farmers to a less efficient location.

We therefore must assume that the agreement in its present form will lead to accelerated destruction of the Amazon rain forest, something the world in its present state cannot afford.

In addition, by bringing beef from South America which could be produced locally we are adding around 10,000 food kilometres to this beef.

These are major reasons is why Mercosur needs to be renegotiated. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK

DAVEY,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.