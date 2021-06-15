Farming and the environment

Sir, – I note that the IFA is deeply concerned about “the future of farming as a major industry in Ireland” (News, June 11th). Well, given all the kerfuffle regarding the parlous nature of the Earth, and the much-proven effects that “major industrial farming” has had and continues to have on the planet, perhaps the time has come to scale back and support the small-scale, low-carbon producing “small holding” type of food production. In the meantime, farmers could certainly make a start regarding carbon-neutrality by ceasing the insidious practice of destroying hedgerows, or at least cutting them back to what Teagasc call “toilet-brush” status, rendering hedgerows totally useless. After all you wouldn’t use a toilet brush on your carbon sink, would you? – Yours, etc,

PETER DECLAN

O’HALLORAN,

Belturbet,

Co Cavan.