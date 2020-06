Sir, – Donal O’Sullivan (June 15th) tells us “agriculture is no longer the big beast in Ireland” and Irish farmers should “go out of business”.

That means that beef production on Irish grassland should cease and we should import it from Brazil from land that has been cleared of tropical forest.

What environmental gain will that give us?

None. That will be an environmental loss. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton, Dublin 13.