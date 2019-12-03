Farewell to Jim Gavin

Sir, – The great Jim Gavin is standing down from managing the Dubs after leading the boys in blue to an unprecedented, historic five in a row (Sport, December 2nd).

He and his outstanding panel of players has brought untold joy and ecstasy to all true blue Dubs, his team are a joy to watch and he has always proved an exceptional manager, motivator and mentor, a genuinely brilliant man and a genuinely humble individual.

He was always the picture of cool, calm collectedness on the side-lines, unflappable and unbeatable. Both he and his backroom team have quietly and modestly revolutionised Dublin football and brought it to greater heights.

Jim Gavin’s Dublin team has been a joy to watch in Croker, they are outstanding role-models both on and off the field; their altruism and charity work has benefited numerous community projects and worthwhile charities, all done quietly and without fanfare. In an age of flux and change it is heartening to see the true essence of great Dublin character alive and well and embodied in the character of Jim Gavin and his Dublin team.

On behalf of all Dub supporters, I would like to thank him for the memories, for his service, commitment and drive, and for the countless Super Sundays. Here’s to Jim Gavin, “the King of the Hill”.

Wishing him continued success in the next chapter of his career and life.

Up the Dubs! – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM FITZPATRICK,

Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Sir, – Gaelic football is a rather niche sport in the hurling heartlands of Kilkenny. Under-age football is an even rarer pursuit.Eighteen months ago, Jim Gavin, the manager of the reigning All Ireland football champions and a man with an equally demanding aviation career, travelled from Dublin on a Sunday morning to give a two-hour coaching session to a group of 16- and 17-year-old lads trying to resurrect minor football in Kilkenny.

This was the reality and follow-through of Jim Gavin’s reiteration of the idea that values are at the grassroots of the GAA.

His understated dedication and tireless enthusiasm will be remembered by generations of Dubliners and football adherents, but it will be in the inspiration he gave to aspiring young sports people in the fields around the country where his legacy is truly felt.

A gentleman and a humble servant of Dublin football, but an inspiration to all. Thank you, Mr Gavin. – Yours, etc,

GERARD ARTHURS,

Waterford.