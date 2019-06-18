Sir, – Tadhg McCarthy’s letter (June 14th) regarding “farewell” concerts suggests to me that this was what the late Dean Martin had in mind when he warbled, “It takes so long to say goodbye”. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Ozzy Osbourne retired in 1992 after his No More Tours tour. He’s scheduled to play in the 3Arena next year on the No More Tours II tour.

I went to Birmingham in 1999 to see Black Sabbath play their “last ever” concert. It was called “The Last Supper”, and I’ve seen them three times since. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GLENNON,

Edenderry,

Co Offaly.

A chara, – With reference to farewell concerts, how about a Brexit farewell concert? That would really go on forever. – Is mise,

LOMAN

Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.