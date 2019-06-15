Families and homelessness

Sir, – As the scale of homelessness among families increases on a monthly basis, the Government seems unable or unwilling to take radical action to alleviate the problem. I think Senator Victor Boyhan was correct when he stated that he “had no doubt the treatment of homeless families and children would be the subject of a future redress scheme”. Perhaps the Government could take the steps needed to alleviate the trauma of homelessness now rather than saying sorry later. – Yours, etc,

SUSAN MURPHY,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.