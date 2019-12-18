Fallout from UK elections

Sir, – The outcome of the general election in the UK is further vindication of those who are calling for prudential planning on this island.

The silly labelling of a legitimate constitutional discussion as “divisive” must stop. Even a basic knowledge of the Belfast Agreement reveals the significance of the concurrent referendums that will determine our future; this is the ground on which the principle of consent will be tested.

The seeming inevitability of Brexit means this is the main way back to the EU; reversing Brexit rather than stopping it.

While the immediate focus will turn to securing the agreed special arrangements in domestic law, policy and practice, the conversation about Irish reunification will also intensify.

The responsible thing to do was always obvious, more so now.

Both governments must take responsibility, with others, in mapping out a way forward within the parameters of the Belfast Agreement. That will include, among other things, a citizens’ assembly to consider the options and next steps. Ignoring this constitutional and managerial imperative is a risk that this island can no longer afford. – Yours, etc,

Prof COLIN HARVEY,

Queen’s University Belfast.

Sir, – Following Boris Johnson’s remarkable victory in the British elections, it has become clear what Britain wants to achieve in the immediate future.

Is it not time to re-examine our own attitudes and ambitions?

Like it or not, Ireland’s traditional structure is changing so fast that many people are finding it difficult to foresee what kind of country Ireland will be in the next 10 to 15 years.

An open national debate is well overdue where people can freely express different and occasionally controversial opinions without rancour or the fear of being accused of prejudice.

Let’s not wait until things have changed so much that it will be much more difficult to decide what kind of Ireland we really want for our future generations. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL J LOWEY,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – The recent UK elections, following on from those in the US, have confirmed that there are two essential requirements for electoral success.

First, you need a catchy three-word slogan. This not only allows groups of your supporters to chant the same thing at the same time but, also and helpfully, removes the need for detailed consideration of policy.

The second is that you don’t have to be all that honourable, honest or even competent, as long as the electorate can be persuaded that voting for your opponent would be worse. Generally, people don’t vote for things; they vote against them.

Perhaps, therefore the ideal election slogan should be: “Hold Your Nose!” – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 7.