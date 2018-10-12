Fallen leaves and blocked drains

Sir, – Patrick Judge suggests quite sensibly that the problem of fallen leaves could be solved if householders took responsibility for clearing up outside their own houses (October 10th). Many already do so. However, my complaint is there are long stretches , without residential property, on main thoroughfares such as the Merrion Road and Rock Road. Consequently the local authority must be held responsible for these areas. Yesterday between Mount Merrion Avenue and Booterstown Avenue I counted 21 blocked drains. Any chance of a clearance? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.