Faith and schools

A chara, – Patsy McGarry is right to decry the decline in Christian values in Ireland but wrong to attempt to lay the blame on our school system (Rite & Reason, November 7th). The inculcation of such values can not be expected to take place in the classroom alone. The family and society must play their part. The process must be seen as a three-legged stool; and it is unreasonable to think such a stool can do its job properly while balancing on one leg. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.