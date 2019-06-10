Fairness and the EU

Sir, – Simon O’Neill (Letters, May 31st) refers to Donald Tusk as heading an institution that tramples on the sovereignty of member states, but in fact Mr Tusk heads the European Council, which is the institution representing those sovereign member states. The European Parliament represents the citizens and the European Commission proposes legislation for approval by the other two institutions and is also the guardian of the treaties. One can certainly criticise the European Council for not being transparent enough – the governments of the member states like to keep their horse-trading behind closed doors – but sovereignty isn’t being trampled on. It is being pooled where there is agreement. – Yours, etc,

ENDA RYAN,

Brussels.