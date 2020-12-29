Fair comment?

Sir, – I really do not understand why a publication like The Irish Times allows a section for subscribers to comment on articles available online. The individuals concerned are mostly male, all using some stupid made-up name to hide behind.

These individuals really come into their own when articles are penned by female journalists. A recent article by Jennifer O’Connell, relating to the effects of Covid-19 on women in general, had these halfwits effectively using misogynistic language to slag off a very well-written piece (“Even in a pandemic, it’s still a man’s world”, Opinion & Analysis, December 26th). – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CLANCY,

Galway.