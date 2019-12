Sir, — Minister for Sport Shane Ross has said that it has been made “absolutely clear they [the FAI] would not get a bailout”, but that, while the implications of examinership or liquidation of the football body were being examined, he wants to “avoid that at all costs” (irishtimes.com, December 18th). No irony intended. — Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIC HARVEY,

An Cheathrú Rua,

Co na Gaillimhe.