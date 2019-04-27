Facing the facts on election posters

Sir, – Far too many people in Ireland take democracy for granted. The recent debate on the use of election posters is indicative of this.

The constant refrain from cynics is that politicians are out of touch and removed from the electorate. Election posters help inform people as to who is running for election. They give new candidates the chance to raise their profile. Posters spark debate about elections within local communities.

If the purpose of a poster ban is to reduce plastic, then allow posters made with recyclable materials. Let’s not weaken democracy when other solutions are available. – Yours, etc,

JOHN KENNY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin .

A chara, – Tadhg McCarthy, who spotted a poster for Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní­Riada in Bray, Co Wicklow, is “missing something” (Letters, April 26th).

Ms Ní­Riada is indeed running in the Ireland South constituency in the upcoming European election. However, a “Greater Dublin” constituency does not actually exist, and since the 2014 elections, Wicklow has been part of Ireland South. – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIC Ó MAOILEÓIN,

Carrigaline,

Co Cork.

Sir, – The holding of open, free, fair and regular elections to our legislative assemblies – be they local, national or European – is one of the gifts of our democratic way of life. We should value and protect the electoral process. I would lament the disappearance of election posters from our streets and roads. They represent one of the most transparent and equal means for parties and individuals to get their message and their presence in front of the electorate. Who among us, given the revelations of recent years, could put their trust in the fairness of social media as a means of promulgating a message? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL WALSH,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.