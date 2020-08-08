Face up to a €10 penalty over masks

Sir, – If a €10 surcharge was placed on every purchase made by a person who chooses not to wear a mask while shopping, consumers’ pockets would very quickly ensure self-regulation and an undoubted strict adherence to use of masks protocols (“Masks Q&A: Who has to wear them in shops and what happens if you don’t?”, Ronan McGreevy, August 6th).

The Government was able to bring in a levy for plastic bags in the interests of the environment so surely it can put in place a levy in the interest of the national good. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONLON,

Leopardstown, Dublin 18.