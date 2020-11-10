Face masks and public health

Sir, – Conor Pope reviews nine different face masks and their effectiveness against Covid-19 (“Face masks: Which are best and which are best avoided?”, Health, November 7th). His article compares the various masks’ abilities to protect against the virus. It appears to me that Conor Pope is assessing each of these masks from the viewpoint of providing protection to the wearer. If this is indeed the case then he is missing the whole point of wearing masks during this pandemic. Masks are not worn to protect the wearer. They are worn to prevent the wearer from spreading the disease. This is a very important distinction. If I walk into a supermarket without a mask, I am a potential danger to the public. I am not in any significant danger myself, once everybody else is wearing a mask. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’CONNOR,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.