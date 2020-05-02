Face masks and public health

Sir, – The Czech Republic is using face masks as part of its fight against coronavirus, and has reported 237 deaths in a population of 10.6 million. Our experts assert that they are not convinced because there are not sufficient studies, but that is to be expected considering the short time the world has been dealing with the problem.

What if the world discovers that the Czechs were on to something very cheap and effective as part of its plan, while the rest of the world was waiting for peer-reviewed data?

Sometimes, the solution is under our nose, or in this case, on it. – Yours, etc,

ANN NAUGHTON,

Bishopstown, Cork.