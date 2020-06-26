Face coverings on public transport

Sir, – You report that Minister for Transport Shane Ross is bringing to Cabinet today a proposal for “masks to be compulsory on public transport” (News, June 25th). While laudable from a public-health perspective, precisely who is going to enforce this? Is every bus to be delayed while the driver argues with the stroppy unmasked? Are the gardaí to be deployed at every railway station? Anecdotal evidence suggests that on the London Underground, where such a measure is already in place, there is only a 50 per cent compliance rate.

The Cabinet (most of whom wouldn’t recognise the inside of a bus) had better think this through carefully to avoid a debacle. – Yours, etc,

KENNETH HARPER,

Burtonport,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I welcome the decision by the Government to make the wearing of masks compulsory on public transport.

I assume that this will include all staff on public transport, as on a train journey on June 18th last, between Sallins and Heuston Station, I noted that none of the Irish Rail staff on the train were wearing masks. – Yours, etc,

TERRY DIGNAN,

Dublin 7.