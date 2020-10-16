Face coverings

Sir, – Why on earth is it not mandatory to wear masks outside and inside? In other countries you are fined if you don’t. It is a very good reminder that life is not normal. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MUNRO,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – People are entitled to their opinions, and if they wish to avoid wearing masks, it may be hard to stop them. Perhaps though those who feel strongly about the matter might find a more constructive way to voice their concerns – volunteering to work on Covid wards might be a start. The hospitals would benefit by saving on protective gear, at least. – Yours, etc,

BOB RYAN,

Ballinacurra,

Co Cork.