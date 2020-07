Sir, – We have been subjected to non-stop repeats of official advice over the last five months or so. However, to change the message just a little, I suggest that some advice on the disposal of face coverings should also be included. Discarded face coverings are quickly becoming the latest litter eyesore, as well as being another potential vector of the virus. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BURNETT,

Carrigaline,

Co Cork.