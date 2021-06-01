‘Eye on Nature’ and Ethna Viney

A chara, – I would like to say a huge thank you to Ethna Viney for the many years of pleasure she has given to us with her Eye on Nature column (“Eye on Nature: Ethna Viney’s final column after 33 years”, May 29th). It was one of the highlights of the weekend to open the Review section of the Irish Times to see what fascinating insights into the natural world was awaiting us this week, complete with pictures and expert explanation. There was always a place reserved for young children’s queries, a great encouragement for them to delve deeper into the wonderful world of nature. And if a query did not make it into the weekly column, it was always answered personally by email. Enjoy your retirement, Ethna, and I’m sure you will be keeping a close eye on the nature around you at home in Mayo. – Is mise,

DEREK EGAN,

Portarlington,

Co Laois.

Sir, – Congratulations and thank you, Ethna Viney, for your many years of writing so wonderfully about nature. Your telling of its triumphs, trials and tendencies have educated, cautioned and inspired us. We and our challenged world are forever in your debt. Because of you that world has a better chance of surviving. Happy retirement. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GLEESON,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.