EY and crunching the data

Sir, – Catherine Tierney (Letters, November 26th) wonders if she is “missing something” as she grapples with the news that the Government is paying EY to, in the words of Pat Leahy, “crunch the data” to “get a clearer picture of exactly where infections are occurring” rather than relying on the experts at Nphet (“Health experts favour tighter Covid restrictions, the politicians less”, Analysis, November 21st).

If it is of any help, I offer the suggestion that what the Government is doing is seeking plausible cover if the policy it obviously wants to pursue – give priority to “saving the economy” over saving people’s lives – goes horribly wrong.

And we can all guess where this dithering is likely to end.

As they say in Russia, if you chase two rabbits, you will catch neither. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.

Sir, – EY? Didn’t it do the accounts for Anglo? We’re in safe hands, so. – Yours, etc,

C MURRAY,

Dublin 14.