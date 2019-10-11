A chara, – Louise Fitzgerald (“Extinction Rebellion can help chart new course”, Opinion and Analysis, October 10th) suggests that a climate-changed world will be “more violent, racist, sexist, ableist and classist”.

It must also be noted, apparently, that it may be difficult to add diversity and intersectionality to a group such as Extinction Rebellion.

She thinks that we must strive to build broad, inclusive movements and what people really need is empowerment, hope and vision.

Apart from a brief mention of the lack of supports for citizen-led renewable energy, which is highly aspirational rather than practical, and a call for the end to all oil and gas drilling, she does not make a single concrete proposal as to what should be done or how. – Is mise,

DAVE SLATER,

Kilkea,

Co Kildare.