Extension of emergency powers

Sir, – Emergency powers have been used here in various guises for half a century. To such an extent that people have become complacent when reintroduced and extended to deal with problems such as State security or health.

The introduction of draconian powers in a democracy indicates an inability to manage a situation by the State, usually preceded by a degree of scaremongering which is continued via various media outlets.

The initial response to the pandemic was necessary as the situation was unprecedented (but not totally unexpected). The danger of hospitals being overwhelmed was real.

However, in the meantime has there been the necessary increase in beds and staff? Pre-pandemic intensive-care unit bed numbers should have been at least twice what they were, but what are they now? Little changed.

The State must expect future emergencies. Rather then relying on the very blunt instrument of emergency powers, we should attempt to predict and plan accordingly. – Yours, etc,

PETER VAUGHAN,

Kilkenny.

A chara, – The Tánaiste says pandemic supports will begin to be withdrawn in October. But the Minister for Health says our draconian emergency powers will remain until February 2022. Why? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN RYAN,

Montenotte,

Cork.